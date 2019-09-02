Man attempts suicide

State Times News AKHNOOR: A man attempted suicide by jumping into Chenab River in Akhnoor on Sunday. As per the details, Davinder Kumar, son of Kewal Krishan, resident of Pacca Danga Ward No 2, jumped from new bridge Akhnoor. On seeing the man jumping from the bridge, police team which was on patrolling duty immediately rescued him with the help of locals and saved him. He was shifted to SDH Akhnoor for treatment and legal action was initiated.
