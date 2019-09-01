Man attempts suicide

State Times News JAMMU: A man attempted suicide by strangulating himself in his house at Phallainmadal on Saturday. As per the details, Vijay Kumar, son of Ram Dass, resident of Suanjana attempted suicide by strangulating himself in his room. His family members immediately shifted him to hospital where he is under treatment. Police has registered a case for investigation.
