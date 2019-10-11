Man attempts suicide

State Times News JAMMU: A man attempted suicide in his house at Upper Gummat area on Thursday. As per the details, Parveen Kumar, son of Mohan Lal, resident of Upper Gummat consumed poison in his house and was shifted to hospital by his family members where he is under treatment. Police is investigating the matter.
