Man attempts suicide

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: A man attempted suicide by trying to strangulate himself in his house at Bani. As per the details, Mohd Aijaz, son of Mohd Hussain, resident of Bani was found hanging with ceiling in his room by his family members who shifted him to hospital where he is under treatment. After first aid, he was shifted to GMC hospital. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.
