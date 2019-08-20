Man attacked by uncle over land dispute

State Times News BARI BRAHMANA: A man was attacked by his uncle on Monday over land dispute in Bari Brahmana area. As per the details, Nisar Mohammad, son of Noor Mohammad, resident of Bari lodged a complaint with police that his uncle Kher Din, son of Gami, resident of Badi attacked him over land dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
