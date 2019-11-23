Man attacked

STATE
TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: A man was injured after he was attacked
by some persons at Udhampur on Friday.
As per the details, Devinder Kumar, son of Subhash,
resident of Mongri had a quarrel in the area and was attacked. He was injured
in the attack and was shifted to hospital from where he was referred to GMC
hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, Javed Iqbal, son of Ghulam Mustafa,
resident of Gujjar Nagar also got injured in assault and is under treatment in
hospital.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper