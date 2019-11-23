Man attacked

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: A man was injured after he was attacked by some persons at Udhampur on Friday.

As per the details, Devinder Kumar, son of Subhash, resident of Mongri had a quarrel in the area and was attacked. He was injured in the attack and was shifted to hospital from where he was referred to GMC hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Javed Iqbal, son of Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Gujjar Nagar also got injured in assault and is under treatment in hospital.