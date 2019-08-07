Man attacked

STATE TIMES NEWS R S PURA: A man was attacked in R S Pura on Tuesday. As per the details, Som Nath, resident of Dablair lodged a complaint with police that Daljeet Singh and Dalbir Singh attacked him over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
