Man assaulted, cash snatched

State Times News JAMMU: A man was assaulted and cash was snatched from him at Nowabad area on Saturday. As per details, Jagdish Raj, resident of Jaswa marh lodged a complaint with Police that Pardeep Choudhary, who is running ‘Pardeep Motors Hire and Purchase’ attacked him and snatched his cash. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajinikanth to be honoured at IFFI, French actor Isabelle Huppert to get Lifetime Achievement Award
Shahid starts preparation for role of cricketer in ‘Jersey’
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper