Man assaulted, cash snatched

State Times News NAGROTA: A man was attacked and cash was snatched from him in Nagrota area on Wednesday. As per details, Ashiq Ali, resident of Udhampur lodged a complaint with police that Hilal Ahmed along with accomplices attacked him, when he was on way to house and snatched cash from him. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
