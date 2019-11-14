Man assaulted

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
A man was hospitalized after he got injured in an assault at Nagrota area on
Wednesday.
As
per the details, Muzaffar, son of Mohd Saleem, resident of Nagrota got injured
in an assault in his area and was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started
investigation.
