Man assaulted

State Times News KUD: A man was assaulted in Kud area on Wednesday. As per the details, Abdul Majid, son of Shah Mohd, resident of Bishnah was beaten-up by some persons in Sanasar area. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and shifted him to hospital. A case has been registered and investigation initiated.
