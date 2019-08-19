Man assaulted

State Times News JAMMU: A man was assaulted over an old dispute in Satwari area on Sunday. As per the details, Som Nath, resident of Mandal lodged a complaint with Satwari Police that Ramesh Chand, resident of Mandal along with his friends attacked him with sharp edged weapon over an old dispute. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
