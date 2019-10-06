Man arrested for murdering father over gold chain

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A 24-year-old man was arrested for beating his father to death for a gold chain and dumping his body in a canal here last month, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Giving details, Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Farooq Qaiser said that body of Vijay Kumar, 58 years old, resident of Chak-Bana village was recovered from a canal at Raipur-Gujran in R S Pura on September 18. “The body, wrapped in a bed-sheet, was tied with an electric cable from head to toe. The identity of the deceased was established on September 26,” Qaiser told reporters here on Sunday. He further said that a Special Investigation Team headed by Sheema Nabi Qasba, ASP R.S Pura with SHO Bishnah Inspr. Deepak Pathania and SHO R.S Pura Inspr. Rajeshwar Singh took eight days to solve the blind murder case. “After several suspected persons were rounded up and put to thorough questioning, Police was finally able to zero-in on victim’s son, Tarun Kumar,” he said.

It came to fore during investigations that the deceased did not have good relations with his son, informed SP.

On intervening night of September 12 and 13, the father-son duo had a fight at their residence over a gold chain belonging to Tarun, which had been taken by his father, he said. “Following the arguments, Tarun beat his father to death, and next day put his body in his car and dumped it in a canal at village Dharab-Satwari,” SP added. Tarun had also thrown his father’s mobile phone along with SIM card in the same canal. On Tarun’s disclosures, Police also recovered battery and memory card of the mobile phone used by his father along with the vehicle used by him for disposing the body, SP said.

A case vide FIR No 171/2019 under Sections 302/201 RPC has been registered against accused.