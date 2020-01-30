Man arrested for killing 14-year-old boy

State Times News

KATHUA: Police on Wednesday solved a blind murder case by arresting a man for killing a 14-year-old boy in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the details, on January 19, 2020, one Mohan Lal, son of Jalla Ram, resident of Pandrar Tehsil and District Kathua lodged a written report at Police Station Kathua stating therein that on the same day his son namely Sahil Kumar went missing from residence and during search, his body with grievous injuries on head, face and throat was found in bushes near Tube Well Pandhrar. On this, a case vide FIR No. 17/2020 under section 302 IPC was registered at Police Station Kathua and investigation of the case started.

In view of the sensitivity of the case and gravity of the offence, different aspects of the life of the deceased were studied and one suspect namely Tarsem Lal alias Pakka, son of Bishan Dass, resident of Pandhrar Tehsil & District Kathua was zeroed in whose movements and activities in Pandhrar area and particularly during the day of occurrence were established. Police arrested the suspected person and put him under sustain interrogation/questioning where he confessed that he murdered Sahil Kumar.