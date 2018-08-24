Man arrested for beating wife in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu: , Aug 24 (PTI) A man was arrested on charges of domestic violence for mercilessly beating of his wife in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district today, police said.
Sunita Devi (30), lodged a complaint with the police against her husband, Kuldip Raj (42), for locking her up in a small room of their house and beating her with a rod over a trivial matter yesterday, they said.
The victim is severely injured and is admitted at the district hospital in Rajouri with fractures in her arm and leg, officials said.
Taking note of the incident, police registered a case and arrested the accused from his house in Bagnoti village of Nowshera tehsil, they said.
Further investigation was underway, police said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Elton John’s biopic ‘Rocketman’ postponed by two weeks
Kajol’s ‘Helicopter Eela’ delayed, to now release on October 12
Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan dies in Mumbai
People shouldn’t be made to pay bigger price for being eco-friendly: Dia Mirza
Warm room temperatures may help lower BP
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper