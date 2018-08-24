Man arrested for beating wife in J&K’s Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: , Aug 24 (PTI) A man was arrested on charges of domestic violence for mercilessly beating of his wife in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district today, police said.

Sunita Devi (30), lodged a complaint with the police against her husband, Kuldip Raj (42), for locking her up in a small room of their house and beating her with a rod over a trivial matter yesterday, they said.

The victim is severely injured and is admitted at the district hospital in Rajouri with fractures in her arm and leg, officials said.

Taking note of the incident, police registered a case and arrested the accused from his house in Bagnoti village of Nowshera tehsil, they said.

Further investigation was underway, police said. (PTI)