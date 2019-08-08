Man acquitted in rape case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Sessions Judge Reasi Kamlesh Pandita acquitted Karan Singh, son of Jodh Singh, resident of Sarhi Tehsil Bhamagh District Reasi facing trial in rape case as prosecution failed to prove the case.

As per Challan, on June 18, 2015 complainant (prosecutrix) lodged a written complaint against the accused that five-six days before when she visited shop of the accused at around 4.30 PM for the sale of flowers (Bunafasha) and purchase of Karyana items, the accused raped her. On this complaint, a case under FIR No.98/2015 for the commission of offences under Sections 342 and 376 RPC was registered against accused person and investigation was set in motion.

After hearing both the sides, the court observed that looking into facts of the case, it is difficult to accept the version of the prosecutrix which is not only highly improbable rather suggest that it is the product of falsehood at every step. “The statement of prosecutrix is not reliable. For the reasons prosecution has failed to prove the charges against the accused. Accordingly, Challan is dismissed as not proved. The accused is acquitted of the charges under Sections 376 and 342 of the RPC”, the court observed.