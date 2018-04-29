Man acquitted in murder case

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Sessions Judge Reasi S.R Gandhi acquitted a man of the murder charge.

According to prosecution case, on April 19, 2013 at about 7.30 A.M, Police Post Thub received information that a day earlier at 10 P.M accused Sukhdev Singh trespassed into the house of Pritam Singh at village Thub and has committed his murder by inflicting axe blow.

After the conclusion of the investigation it was found that on April 18, 2013, accused along with Romesh Singh, Kikar Singh and Jagdish Singh had gone in the jungle at Chakal Shalsa to fetch wood for the house of the deceased. At 7.30 P.M they returned back to the house of deceased with wood. After taking dinner, all of them went to their respective houses. Accused returned back to the house of the deceased at 9/10 P.M and sat on the bed on which prosecution witness viz wife of deceased was feeding her child. Subsequently, a scuffle started between accused and the deceased, and the deceased asked the accused to leave the place on the pretext that he was drunk.

Upon this, accused inflicted axe blow on the back side of the head of deceased and fled from the spot. Thereupon, wife of deceased went to her in-laws’ house and disclosed the incident to the parents of the deceased. They came at the spot and found the deceased lying in the pool of blood. It was found that accused on the basis of enmity has committed the murder of deceased.

The court observed that considering the relevant facts and circumstances the projection of incident by the prosecution witness viz wife of deceased is unacceptable being fraught with improbabilities, doubts and oddities inconceivable with normal human conduct or behaviour. “Her phlegmatic reaction to the murder of her husband and the suggestive weak motive is sufficient to demolish the fragile structure of the prosecution case. The doubts crept in the prosecution case could not be dispelled by the prosecution. Thus, the evidence on the record cannot be acted upon as the basis of conviction. Consequently, prosecution case has to fail”, the court observed.

With these observations Court acquitted the accused from the charges leveled against him.