Man, absconding for five years, held in JK’s Samba

Jammu: A man, who was absconding in a criminal case for the last five years after being booked under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), was arrested today in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Malkeet Singh, a resident of R S Pura area of Jammu, was arrested from Bari Brahmana area on the basis of specific inputs, a police spokesman said.
He said Singh, who was evading arrest for the last five years after committing the crime, was produced in the court.
Singh is facing charges under various sections of the RPC, including wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, theft after preparation made for causing death, destruction of evidence and rioting, he said. (PTI)
