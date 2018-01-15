Mamata salutes bravehearts of Indian Army

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today saluted the country’s soldiers on the occasion of Army Day for their exemplary sense of duty towards their motherland.

On Army Day, my salute to all Army personnel for their exemplary sense of duty to the nation, Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. The celebrations mark the day when Lieutenant General K M Cariappa s took charge as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949. (PTI)