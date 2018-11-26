Mamata pays homage to Ambedkar on Constitution Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

Kolkata: Paying homage to Dr B R Ambedkar for giving shape to India’s Constitution, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Monday that it was the responsibility of every citizen to protect the spirit of the “holy book”.

“Today is #ConstitutionDay. Homage to Dr B R Ambedkar and all other members of the Constituent Assembly who gave shape to the Holy Book of our democracy – the Constitution, Banerjee said in a Twitter post on Monday.

We must do everything we can to protect the spirit of our Constitution – Sovereignty, Socialism, Secularity, Democratic Republic, Justice, Liberty, Fraternity, and Equality, she said in another tweet.

Constitution Day is celebrated the country on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Dr B R Ambedkar is hailed as the prime architect of the Constitution.

The Centre, in 2015, declared November 26 as Constitution Day. (PTI)