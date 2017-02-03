Mamata asks govt to release funds for development

Kolkata:- Stating that demonetisation had caused lot of problems, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said the BJP-led central government should stop lecturing the state government on development and should instead release funds for the same.

“The notes ban is causing a lot of problems in villages.

The Centre should stop lecturing us on the issue of development. We, the people of West Bengal, believe in doing work more than talking about it. The Centre should stop giving lectures and start releasing funds for development of the state,” Banerjee said while addressing Panchayati Raj Sammelan here.

She also asked the members of rural bodies to remain cautious against rumour mongering and protect the communal harmony of the state at any cost.

“The communal harmony of the state should be protected at any cost. Panchayat members should always stay alert against rumour mongering. As certain section of people are trying to instigate communal violence in the state,” she said.

While noting that Bengal tops the chart in successful implementation of 100 days work scheme, Banerjee said the state government has taken several steps for strengthening the rural economy by bringing out various schemes and projects for self help groups.

“In order to ensure that products made by self help groups get good exposure in markets and get proper prices, we have tied up with Super Market retail chains where the products made by these self help groups will be kept for sale,” she said.

Banerjee also announced a hike in the remuneration and allowances of the members of the Panchayat and rural bodies.

She also cautioned public representatives of rural bodies to keep away from infighting and factional feud as it might affect the developmental work.

