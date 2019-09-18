MAM College students protest against detention of students

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of MAM College on Tuesday staged protest against the detaining of students by police for raising voice against the administration for not getting basic facilities in the hostel.

Scores of students assembled in the college premises and raised slogans against the college authorities for not showing serious concern towards the dismal condition of toilets and lack of drinking water facility.

ABVP President, MAM College unit, said “Students who are residing in the hostel are suffering due to severe problems.” He said despite taking up the matter with the Principal of the College nothing has been done. He said that the Principal had assured for considering their demands before Monday but all in vain.

“Today four college students were detained by the police from the college premises for raising voice in support of their basic rights,” he said, adding that they have been lodged in the Warehouse Police Post.

He further mentioned that it’s the responsibility of college authorities to provide basic facilities to the students.