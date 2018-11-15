Malik directs for making new Medical Colleges functional by next year

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday called for expeditious completion of all necessary infrastructural and other facilities to ensure that the 5 new medical colleges in the state start functioning from the next academic session.

He also directed for fast-tracking recruitment of faculty and para-medical staff and completing all necessary requirements to fulfill the MCI norms for formally starting the academic activities in these colleges next year.

Reviewing the functioning of the Health &Medical Education Department here this evening, Governor directed the Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education to personally monitor the progress of these colleges and maintain close coordination with the PSC/SSRB and executing agencies for early selection of all referred posts and putting up the requisite infrastructure in place within the set timeframe. Pertinently, the five new Medical Colleges

are coming up at Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Anantnag and Baramulla for which Government of India has sanctioned Rs 189 crore each.

While updating on the present status of these colleges, Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education, in his power-point presentation informed that work on all five colleges is in full swing and likely to be achieved as per target. He said the construction activities are being monitored regularly with the concerned agencies and emphasis is laid to ensure timely completion of these projects.

Regarding recruitment of faculty and other staff, the Principal Secretary informed that all posts stand created and referred to the concerned recruitment agencies viz; JKPSC and JKSSRB and are being vigorously pursued for the fast-track recruitment to ensure early commissioning of these colleges. He also informed that necessary steps are being taken to arrange make-shift accommodation for these colleges before the visit of MCI team in December this year.

He said 3,375 posts including doctors, para-medical and other staff stand already created for these medical colleges out of which 2,225 vacancies including 330 faculty positions and 1895 para-medical vacancies have been referred to the recruiting agencies including JKPSC and JKSSB respectively.

Governor observed that health is the primary need of every individual and called for renewed efforts to upgrade the facilities in every health institution, especially in the far-off areas. He directed the Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education to ensure regular review of facilities with the field functionaries to plug the gaps, if any at the grassroots level. He directed for reviewing the supply position of medicines, diagnostic equipment and human resource to ensure hassle-free healthcare services for the people.

Atal Dulloo informed the meeting that to overcome the paucity of doctors, 1000 posts of medical officers have been referred to the PSC which are likely to be selected soon. Besides, 535 doctors have been engaged under NHM in the far-flung areas to supplement the services. In view of the dearth of Dental Surgeons, a proposal for the creation of 587 Dental Surgeons has been submitted to the Finance Department for approval. Similarly, 115 posts of Medical Officers in ISM Sector have also been referred to PSC for early selection, said the Principal Secretary.

Giving update on filling of the vacancies, Chairman, JKPSC, Latief-u-Zaman Deva apprised the meeting that process for recruitment of 1000 posts of Medical Officers and 115 posts of Medical Officers, AYUSH has been fast-tracked and assured to make selection by December 15, 2018. He also assured to finalize selections for the Faculty Members for the five medical colleges well in time to ensure timely commencement of academic session.

Governor also took stock of the preparedness for the formal launch of national flagship programme “Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-PMJAY” under Ayushman Bharat and directed for clearing all bottlenecks to ensure formal rolling out of this ambitious project on Ist of December, 2018. He urged the Chief Secretary to obtain regular feedback on the progress from all stakeholders to enable launch of the programme on scheduled date.

Briefing on the launch of Ayushman Bharat, it was informed that all necessary steps have been put in place to ensure this ambitious project on the scheduled date. The Principal Secretary informed that for the awareness of people the authorities have started door-to-door campaign, launched Ayushman Rath, publicity through print and electronic media and other activities to popularize the programme so that all targeted beneficiaries are covered. The process for issuance of Golden Cards and Prime Minister’s letters to the individual beneficiaries has also started and shall be completed by 15 December 2018, he added.

The Advisors, Kumar and Sharma and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam also put forth various valuable suggestions on how to further improve the healthcare facilities in the State.

Advisors to Governor, K Vijay Kumar and KK Sharma, Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Chairman J&K Public Service Commission, Latief-u-Zaman Deva, Principal Secretary to Governor, Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, Commissioner Secretary PWD (R&B), Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Commissioner Secretary GAD, Hilal Ahmad Parray, Secretary Tourism, Rigzian Sampheal, Secretary PHE, Farooq Ahmad Shah and other senior officers attended the meeting.