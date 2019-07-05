Maligning family of freedom fighters gives pleasure to BJP leaders: Congress

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Describing Nehru-Gandhi family as the biggest source of strength of the Congress Party, State Congress unit said that maligning the family of freedom fighters and martyrs gives great sadistic pleasure to BJP leaders, apart from a well planned political strategy for decades, which has intensified after coming to power.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that BJP and its sister organizations are convinced that Nehru-Gandhi Family is the biggest strength of the grand old party and without maligning its top leaders, they cannot succeed in their mission.

“Targeting first Prime Minister Pt Nehru down to Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and even Priyanka Gandhi is part of their political strategy as well politics of vendetta and arrogance in power,” he said. Sharma said that blaming past leadership especially Congress party and finding faults is style of politics and day-today activity of BJP. He said that Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad has put certain facts from history to straighten the historical role and contribution of Pt Nehru apart from Maharaja Hari Singh and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah especially their role during the turbulent period of attack by Pakistan.

“The nation achieved biggest militarily and diplomatic victory under the stewardship of Indira Gandhi who was asked by the world as the iron lady of India, BJP leaders even targeted Indira Gandhi for the release of prisoners after creation Bangladesh, least realising that it was she who disarmed Pakistan by superseding the UN resolutions through Shimla agreement and binding Pakistan to settle all outstanding issues bilaterally. It was biggest diplomatic victory after dividing Pakistan militarily,” he added.

Welcoming any debate and discussions about history to bring all aspects and the historical role of different personalities of that time after properly ascertaining the true facts, Sharma cautioned that distortions of history and facts on hearsay are dangerous for the future generations.