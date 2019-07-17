Male body found, public help sought for identification

State Times News SRINAGAR: Police Post Shadipora recovered an unidentified male body, aged about 40-45 years from river Jehlum at Dar-mohalla District Ganderbal. The deceased was wearing Black Upper, Green check shirt and black shorts. After completion of all necessary medico legal formalities, the body has been kept at Mortuary of PCR Srinagar for identification. Proceedings under Section 174 Cr.PC have been initiated. Anybody having any information regarding identification of the body may please contact PP Shadipora on 7006767986, 9622541127, 7006276738 or Police Control Room Kashmir on 100.
