Malaysia’s civil aviation chief quits over Flight 370 lapses

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia’s civil aviation chief says he has resigned to take responsibility after an investigation report highlighted shortcomings in the air traffic control center during Flight 370’s disappearance four years ago.
The report released Monday raised the possibility the jet may have been hijacked even though there was no conclusive evidence of why the plane went off course.
Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said in a statement today the report didn’t blame the civil aviation department for the plane’s loss but it found the air traffic control center failed to comply with operating procedures.
He said he has tendered his resignation and will step down in two weeks. The jet carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014. (PTI)
