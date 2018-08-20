Malaysia link surfaces in recovery of Rs 30 lakh from Rohingya family

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The police investigating into the case of recovery of Rs 30 lakh cash from inside the dwelling of a Rohingya immigrant in Sunjwan area of Jammu is awaiting arrival of a close relative of the accused family from Malaysia before moving ahead with the investigation in the case.

A close relative of the accused, working in Malaysia for the past six years, is in touch with some of the responsible members of the Rohingyas in Jammu and is expected to visit Jammu to help his relatives.

Since the recovery of huge amount, the investigating teams were working on different leads in the case.

It was suspected that the currency notes could be part of the ‘ hawala’ money and before the amount was handed over to real beneficiary police carried out the raid and recovered the consignment.

Interestingly, before the arrival of police, the male members of the family had managed to escape leaving behind females and others in the area to face the police investigation.

In the absence of any other credible evidence or concrete inputs, the police was not in a position to say with authority that the money was supplied to these illegal immigrants from Myanmar by someone else and used their dwelling as only ‘transit point’ before proceeding further to their final destination.

Now with the arrival of their close relative, the police may be able to solve the puzzle and track down the real beneficiaries.

Role of some narcotic smugglers, active in the City of Temples also cannot be ruled out as police has launched massive crackdown against them. The police is also working on overseas ‘hawala’ transaction at the behest of some prominent Valley based businessmen who could be rooting this money for rehabilitating Rohingyas and the hefty sum could have been provided to be distributed among illegal immigrants on the occasion of Eid.