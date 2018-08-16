Malaysia court rules Kim Jong Nam assassination trial can proceed

Share Share 0 Share 0

Shah Alam (Malaysia): A Malaysian court ruled today that the murder trial of two women accused of assassinating the half-brother of North Korea’s leader in a hit that shocked the world can proceed.

“I must accordingly find that the prosecution had made out a prima facie case against the accused persons and I must therefore call upon them to enter their defence on their respective charges,” judge Azmi Ariffin told the Shah Alam High Court, outside Kuala Lumpur.

The ruling means the prosecution, which has been presenting its case for several months, has shown that there is sufficient evidence to support a murder charge against the women. (PTI)