Mala Iyengar takes over as PCDA Northern Command

JAMMU: Dr Mala Iyengar IDAS has taken over the charge of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA), Northern Command, Jammu in place of D R Negi IDAS who has been posted as the Principal Controller Defence Accounts, Western Command, Chandigarh.

Dr Iyengar is an officer of Indian Defence Accounts Service cadre of 1991 batch. During 28 years of illustrious service, she has served at various positions in different prestigious organisations like PMO DIPAC New Delhi, CDA (R&D) New Delhi, IFA Air Hqrs New Delhi, CGDA Delhi Cantt, PCDA (P) Allahabad, Department of Commerce New Delhi, Prasar Bharti New Delhi and IFA (R&D) New Delhi.

She was serving as IFA (R&D) at DRDO Hqrs before taking up her current assignment of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, Northern Command.