Making kites for the last 40 years; Punjab based Guresh Kumar fills colours in Jammu sky

Rakshabandan’s festivity is incomplete without the kite flying in Jammu. And, Guresh Kumar, Rinku and Sandeep Kumar are few oldest kite makers in Jammu. For the last 40-years Guresh Kumar is traveling from Punjab to the City of Temples to make majestic kites of all types.
STATE TIMES correspondent Malu Sharma interacts with many of the kite makers to find out the diminishing interest of youngsters in the oldest tradition. Use of mobile, social media and less interest in sports are the major reasons these kite makers reveal.
