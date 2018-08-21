Making kites for the last 40 years; Punjab-based Guresh Kumar fills colours in Jammu sky

Share Share 0 Share 0

Malu Sharma

JAMMU: The craze for kites has decreased in the city of Temples. Unlike few years ago when there used to be sky full of kites on Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and Janamashtmi, one can now spot few kites flying high. Shopkeepers say the demand for the kites has decreased with children opting to play games on mobiles.

Guresh, who is coming to Jammu from the last 40 years said, “A few days before Independence Day every year, the sky used to generally speckle with colourful kites. Nothing lifts my spirits more than the sight of a kite floating freely in the sky.” He further added that he is making kites from the last 40 years and he make 480 to 240 kites in a day depending on the size of the kite. He feels sad that youngsters today are not much interested in flying kites and prefer playing games on mobiles. Guresh recalled the days when soaring kites ruled the skies of Jammu. He said, “I feel immense happiness when I see kites flying high in the sky. I still remember the days when kites I made ruled the skies of Jammu. There was a passion and love for kite flying among the youth at that time. There used to be kite flying competitions and sky looks colourful with kites.”

Rinku another kite maker while talking to STATE TIMES said, “I am making kites from the last 20 years and kite making is my passion. Every year for two months we came here in the city of Temples and make kites for the festive season. But I feel very disheartened when I see youngsters more indulged in gadgets and showing less interest in kite flying. It is our tradition to fly kites on the eve of Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtmi. I feel proud when I see sky full of kites.”

He further added that through STATE TIMES he appealed the youth to show interest in kite flying and revive the old tradition of flying kites.

In the market, a simple kite costs between Rs 10-20, and those which have prints of Indian cricketers, Politicians, Bollywood stars and Cartoon Character are priced at Rs 30-150. A Charkhi of Manja costs Rs 80-100.

Sandeep another Kite maker said, “Kite making is my dream job. I had a team of 8 members and we make almost 3000 kites a day. Every year we came to Jammu few months before the start of festive season and make kites of different shapes and sizes.” He added that Kites with the picture of Prime Minister Narinder Modi are in demand while Kites with cartoon character Chota Bheem are popular among children. However, he feels bad to see a decline in the tradition of flying kites. Sandeep added, “Today children are more interested in social media, video games, Play Stations and it hurts that they have no interest in our tradition and culture. I feel it is our responsibility to make them understand our culture and traditional values.”