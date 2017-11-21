Make technological interventions to expedite execution of works: Naeem to engineers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Public Works, Naeem Akhtar has directed the officers of Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) to adopt modern technological advancements for creating durable, cost effective and attractive assets in the state.

Emphasizing that JKPCC is an executing arm of the state, the Minister said it should work as a corporate organization and model mechanical agency. The Corporation should take up five projects that become construction models for other agencies to follow, he added.

The minister issued these directions while chairing a review meeting of the Corporation, here today.

Minister of State for Public Works, Sunil Sharma was also present in the meeting.

Commissioner Secretary Public Works (R&B) Sanjeev Verma, Managing Director, JKPCC Syed Nayeem Ahmad, General Manager, Kashmir Vikar Mustafa, GM Central Harkeval Singh, GM Jammu Nazir Ahmad Shah, DGMs and other officers of the Corporation were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Sunil Sharma directed the officers to speed up the execution of works and complete them within the fixed timelines. He asked for bringing accountability reform in the Corporation and proper management of the inventory.

The Minister was informed that JKPCC has 24 Units in the state that have completed various prestigious projects including rehabilitation of old Zero Bridge, Chadoora Bridge, double lane Zangli Bridge in Kupwara, Pushwara Bridge, Manzgam Panzgam Bridge, Steel Girder Bridge at TharomsaPashkoum, double lane Nikki Tawi Bridge, Ganpath Bridge in Doda, Govt Degree College in Nowshera, Govt Degree College Kulgam Women Degree College Pulwama, Library Block GCET Jammu, Block-B Distt Hospital Anantnag, Dental Hospital Jammu, Guest House GMC Srinagar, faculty rooms in SMHS Hospital Srinagar, District Hospital Rajouri, Community Hall in Daulatabad, Administrative Block of PEC at Gadoora, flats at Sarwal and Polytechnic Colleges in Reasi, Kathua and Samba.