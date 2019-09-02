Make Sub-Division Thathri as new Assembly constituency: TDF

STATE TIMES NEWS DODA: President Thathri Development Front (TDF), District Doda, Kuldeep Kumar Rao on Monday appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik for making Sub-Division Thathri as new Assembly Constituency. “As the Sub-Division Thathri is divided into Bhadarwah and Inderwal Constituencies, the region is lacking the basic facilities. Sub-Division Thathri is the most backward and undeveloped Sub-Division of the State whose 90 per cent population is residing in the rural area. The benefits of independence and democracy are yet to reach this area as it has all along been neglected”, he said. Rao also sought that the Assembly election in the state should now be held only after Delimitation of Assembly seats and also after rotation of reserved assembly constituency seats. He said that these changes are must for ensuring justice to all.
