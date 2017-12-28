Make it practical

Shubham Mehta

At the same time, teaching science with humanistic outlook will benefit humanity and application based original thinking will open up new doors of innovation that will lead to growth and development of society and nation, in general.

But the whole idea of imparting education wanders in darkness until it is lit with the beam of inclusive education that prevents dropout from schools and at the same time nurtures life skills like sports, arts and culture, music and other extra-curricular activities et al. While we consider sports as an integral part of course curriculum, we realise its importance whereby it inculcates self discipline, leadership skills in individual and fosters team spirit and camaraderie. Music on the other hand is seen as a stress buster which provides relief from anxiety, increases work productivity and calms muscles in times of deep stress and unpredictability of the near future.

Once the curriculum has been prepared, hence comes the need of the people to enforce and realise its true value in real sense whereby comes teachers. Therefore our biggest aim should be to invest in teachers appropriately and adequately. Hence the foremost thing that we need to imbibe in our society is to project the role of teacher as nation builders. That provides them with much sought after respect and veneration in society. Alongside, remuneration needs to be adequately managed so that they do not remain underpaid and such minimum wages are set which make this job a lucrative sector. The government also needs to ensure that those having genuine interest in this sector ,alone enter by keeping common test procedures for all public and private schools so that the standardized testing mechanisms are put in place. And as soon as the teachers make an entry into services, they need to be provided with rigorous training that prepares them to deliver adequate teaching delivery mechanisms. Also their skill set need s to be regularly updated to keep them in line with the current teaching standards which can be done through ICT in the form of multimedia.

But only plain delivery mechanisms without a proper system of checks and balances in place to assess their performance and see the learnings implemented would only be a futile exercise. Therefore regular performance assessment needs to be carried out. Also regular attendance of teachers can be ensured by installation of biometrics in schools and colleges which would also maintain their entry and exit timings. And based on the feedback of performance only, salary allowances and increments should be disbursed. And last but not the least is to plug the gaps in implementation process which should be taken up as a challenge instead of an overburdening problem.

Primarily, the government needs to hike its expenditure on education as a percent of GDP to nearly 6% from present 3.65%, as suggested by TSR Subramanian committee report. Greater budgetary spending would ensure accessibility of primary school within 2 km of every village; safety of commutation to school especially for female child; toilets inside the school premises; and robust infrastructure. These amenities would ensure greater enrolment and augmented focus on learning through activities and extra-curricular in the initial phase which would certainly prevent dropouts.

In case of higher education, faculty pool should include academicians, working professionals and industry experts. And Corporate bodies need to be persuaded by govt to invest in R&D in research institutions as part of CSR. Besides govt itself needs to create a corpus to extend scholarship to students from remote parts of the country as well as economically backward and minority communities.

The govt has been striving to achieve improvement on various fronts through policies like GIAN(Global Initiative of Academic networks) where scientists and entrepreneurs, internationally are encouraged to engage with the institutes of Higher Education in India so as to augment the country’s existing academic resources; Ishan Vikas and Ishan Uday providing internships in IITs and scholarships to

students from north east; SWAYAM MOOCS(Massive open online courses) et al. But mere policy formulation without effective implementation is not going to lead us

anywhere. Since we find that SWAYAM platform is still to be uploaded with sufficient data material and private schools still remain the choice of the common man.

Had these problems been rooted out or if they get uprooted in the near future, this country is sure to be freed from the evils which haunt it with different names of caste, religion, race, gender, region or nationality. And with this, the model of Finland of free and for all, system of imparting education would not be a distant dream for a nation known for its rich cultural heritage-India.

(Concluded)