Make farming attractive

Dear Editor,

Recently on ‘agriculture education day’, a VC of one of the universities urged young minds to take to agriculture as a profession. But first, it has to be made profitable. At present, agriculture is not productive for the farmer. The returns are less than the input costs. The farmer has to sell his produce at throwaway prices. No farmer encourages his son/daughter to take up farming. Though the government has created a huge infrastructure, this is hardly benefiting the farmers. The government promised to implement the Swaminathan report, but no one knows when.

Anil Kumar Jaswal,

Una