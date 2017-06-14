Make consumers aware of rights: Balbir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Most of the consumers are not aware of their rights and have to face hardships and financial losses. Hence it is the duty of the concerned department and the social organizations engaged in the welfare of the consumers to make the public aware of their rights as consumers and expose the persons, who are violating the laid down norms to exploit the general public for their own benefits.

This was stated by Vice-Chairperson of SC, ST, BC Development Corporation Limited, Balbir Ram Rattan, while speaking in a function of All India Consumer Forum, a registered organization, at New Plot.

The largely attended function was organised by Kapil Dev Sharma, Organising General Secretary of the organisation and his team to discuss and share the rights of consumers and their remedies.

Balbir Ram Rattan, while addressing the gathering, said that in a big country in terms of population, diversity of languages and culture, the need of social organizations in protection of consumer rights attains utmost importance. He said that in today’s world of industries, markets, and e-business, the rights of consumers who are at receiving end for various services or purchase of goods are more likely to be infringed upon by unscrupulous elements within the society. He stressed upon All Indian Consumer Forum to educate the consumers and make them aware of their rights. He also shared various schemes of SC,ST,BC Development Corporation meant for the benefit of the unemployed people belonging to the weaker sections.

Thakur Dass Sharma, General Secretary, Naresh Choudhary, Secretary, Mohan Lal Sharma, Convenor Janipur, Ajay Kumar, Convenor Indira Colony, Pt. Purshottam ji, Bharat Bhushan Langer, Vice-President Shiv Mandir Committee and Vijay Bharati, Joint Secretary Shiv Mandir Committee also expressed their views on rights of consumers.