Major’s name in FIR: Ex-Army officers train guns on DGP

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU:Despite contradictory versions over registration of FIR and counter FIR by the Army in Shopian stone pelting incident, resulting in death of alleged three stone pelters, the Director General of Police continues to be in the centre of controversy. Outraged section of the society is anguished over the ‘false’ assertion of the DGP about any officer not having been mentioned in the FIR. The scenario, however, turned out to be contrary as Major Aditya was not only named but assertions were made that the FIR would be taken to its logical conclusion.

After the civil society, the army veterans officers have also reacted over the misleading statement of the DGP.

Brig V. K Saxena said the very fact that the inclusion of army officer’s name in the FIR is itself anti-national move. “Those who do not stand with army are anti-nationals. It’s unfortunate DGP S P Vaid never spoke about registering of FIR against the stone throwers. Instead the J&K police have booked a Major, who was performing his duty for the nation. Without delay, Major Aditya ‘s name must be withdrawn and those who pelt stones on security forces be booked”, said Brig Saxena.

Col Jagjit Singh stated that it was too unprofessional for an officer to give false statements.

“I believe army knows its duty better, but DGP jumping into conclusion by giving false statement that FIR carries no name has exposed the political pressure,” said Col Jagjit adding that FIR against the Major must be withdrawn without any further delay.

Col Prem Vasihshth said, “The main question is why should a non-J&K resident die fighting Pak-trained terrorists if such a game prevails in J&K. It is unfortunate and sad that a young officer has been made scapegoat for the failure of political system within the country. And, then the DGP S P Vaid says that no one has been mentioned in the FIR registered against Army”.

This FIR must be withdrawn and anti-nationals should be booked, said Col Vasihshth .

Col Shyam Bakshi said that FIRs against stone-pelters, who have been targeting the security forces, are being withdrawn and on the other side FIR is being filed against army officers, who are protecting and safeguarding the nation and national interests.

“We retired Army officers condemn the false statement of DGP Dr S P Vaid wherein he befooled the public by saying that FIR contains no name”, said Col Bakshi, adding that a young officer Major Aditya has been named in the FIR.

Col Burathoki said registration of FIR against Major Aditya has exposed the local police and brought forward the anti-India sentiments.

“DGP’s misleading statement has added fuel to fire. The whole episode is unfortunate. Major Aditya who was on duty cannot be blamed for killings as mob started pelting stones on the army convoy”, he said, asking why the DGP is sparing those who are creating hurdles in Army’s anti-insurgency operations?

Col Kulbir Jamwal said that the hastiness with which the DGP of J&K Police S P Vaid went public on registration of FIR in Shopian case, shows the officer jumped his protocol and wanted to please political masters. His statement has showcased the political pressure and appeasement for anti-national elements, he added.