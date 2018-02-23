Majority of CRPF camps in J&K are on ad hoc basis: DG

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The majority of the Central Reserve Police Force camps, located in Jammu and Kashmir, are running on an ad hoc basis, CRPF Director General R R Bhatnagar told a parliamentary panel on Thursday.

The members of the parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs questioned the Home Ministry officials on the recent attack on a CRPF camp in Srinagar, asking whether installations of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir was vulnerable.

During a meeting of the panel chaired by former Home Minister P Chidambaram, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked about the steps being taken for the security of the paramilitary camps in the Valley as these were repeatedly attacked by terrorists, a source who was present in the meeting, said on condition of anonymity.

Raising the recent attack at a CRPF camp in Srinagar, Chowdhury asked the top Home Ministry officials, led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, whether such attacks reflected the vulnerability of the paramilitary camps.

Replying to the question, Bhatnagar said most of the paramilitary force camps were on ad hoc basis and it was more easy to secure the boundary of the permanent camps.

In his reply, Bhatnagar also said that on various occasions the CRPF has even neutralised the terrorists in such attacks. He also shared the details of various similar attacks with the panel, the source added.

Few other MPs in the panel also supported Chowdhury while he was questioning the officials about the attack.

Earlier this month, an encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Srinagar following a thwarted bid to attack a CRPF camp in Karan Nagar area in the city.