Major, two sons among 5 injured: Wife died in mishap

KATRA: An Army Major among five persons suffered injuries while his wife died on Sunday in car-truck collision near Katra in Reasi district.
“A truck (JK02A-4519) this afternoon collided with car (HP33D-4224) at Manghal near Katra town,” police said.
They said that an officer namely Major Kartik, who is posted in Akhnoor area of Jammu, his two sons, PSO and cook suffered injuries. However, his wife Pooja, died in the mishap.
“All of them were shifted to the CHC Katra where Army officer’s wife was declared as brought dead,” they added.
Injured persons were later rushed to the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Katra.
