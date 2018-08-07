Major, three soldiers martyred while foiling infiltration bid in Kashmir

Srinagar: An Army major and three soldiers were martyred while foiling an infiltration bid in north Kashmir’s Gurez sector, officials said today. At least two terrorists were gunned down in the operation, they said.
The encounter between the Army’s patrolling party and the infiltrating group took place at Govind Nallah in Gurez sector of Bandipore district.
The bodies of two terrorists could be seen from a distance while two more are believed to have been killed, they said.
Further reinforcements were rushed to the encounter site.
The deceased have been identified as Major K P Rane, hawaldars Jamie Singh and Vikramjeet and rifleman Mandeep.
Initial reports said a group of eight was trying to infiltrate into the country. Of them, four ran back to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Good actors have been heartbroken in love: Karan Johar
Meghna Gulzar, Phantom Films developing original series on Rakesh Maria
I am now looking for every opportunity to find joy: Sonali Bendre
They bring uniqueness to every film: Anil Kapoor on re-uniting with Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 05tH –– 11TH AUGUST 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper