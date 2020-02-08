Major reshuffle in Police Department; 60 officers transferred

Dass IGP PHQ; Rath IGP Home Guards; Shridhar SSP Jammu, Kotwal SSP Security, Reshu SSP Railways; Chandan SSP Rajouri; Sandeep SSP Anantnag

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday ordered major reshuffle in Police Department. According to an order issued by Home Department, Garib Dass, IPS (JK:1997), awaiting orders of posting has been posted as IGP (Hqrs), PHQ; Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (JK:2000), awaiting orders of posting has been posted as IGP (HG/CD/SDRF); Amit Kumar, IPS (JK:2006), awaiting orders of posting has been posted as DIG (Armed), Jammu; Tejinder Singh, IPS (JK:2008), SSP, Jammu has been transferred and posted as AIG (Trainings & Policy), PHQ; Imtiaz Ismail Parray, IPS (JK:2009), awaiting orders of posting has been transferred and posted as SSP, Crime, Kashmir; Rayees Mohammad Bhat, IPS (JK:2010), AIG, Tech, PHQ has been transferred and posted as AIG (P&T), PHQ, vice Mubassir Latifi Ameer. He shall, however, continue to hold the charge of the post of AIG (Buildings), PHQ, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Shridhar Patil, IPS (JK:2010), SSP, Kathua has been transferred and posted as SSP, Jammu; Sandeep Choudhary, IPS (JK:2012), SP, Shopian has been transferred and posted as SP, Anantnag; Chandan Kohli, IPS (JK:2013), SP, Pulwama as SP, Rajouri; Ashish Kumar Mishra, IPS (JK: 2013), SP, Handwara as SP, Pulwama; Amritpal Singh, IPS (JK: 2014), SP, (North) Jammu as SP, Shopian; Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, IPS (JK:2014), SP (South), Srinagar as SP, Handwara; P.D. Nitya, IPS (JK:2016), ASP, Nehru Park, Srinagar as SP (North) Jammu; Sheema Nabi Qasba, IPS (JK:2016), SDPO, R.S. Pura as SP, (East), Srinagar, on officiating basis; Javid Ahmed Koul, (JKPS:1999), SSP, Crime, Kashmir as SSP, Traffic City, Srinagar; Dr. Ajeet Singh, (JKPS:1999), SSP (I) ZPHQ, Kashmir as SSP, CID Cell, New Delhi; Altaf Ahmed Khan, (JKPS:1999), SSP, Anantnag as SSP, APCR, Srinagar; Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, (JKPS:1999), Principal, PTS, Manigam as SSP, Ramban; Mubassir Latifi Ameer, (JKPS:1999), AIG (P&T), PHQ as Commandant, IRP-15th Battalion; Suhail Munawar Mir, (JKPS:1999), SO to IGP, Kashmir as Principal, PTS Manigam; Anita Sharma, (JKPS:1999), SSP, Ramban as Commandant, IRP-14th Battalion; Swam Singh Kotwal, (JKPS:1999), Commandant-IRP-6th Battalion as SSP, Security, Jammu; Sameer Rekhi, (JKPS:1999), AIG (Trainings & Policy), PHQ as SSP, PTWS, Jammu; Dr. Koshal Kumar, (JKPS: 1999), AIG (CIV), PHQ as Commandant, IRP-18th Battalion; Ashok Kumar, (JKPS: 1999), Principal, PTTI, Vijaypur as SO to IGP, Jammu; Mohd Yaseen Kichloo, (JKPS:1999), Commandant, JKAP-4th Battalion as SSP, Security, Civil Secretariat; Rajinder Kumar Gupta, (JKPS: 1999), SSP, Security, Civil Secretariat as Principal, PTTI, Vijaypur; Rajesh Kumar Sharma, (JKPS:1999), SO to IGP, Jammu as OSD with Advisor (B) to the Lieutenant Governor; Rajesh Bali, (JKPS: 1999), SSP, PTWS, Jammu as AIG (CIV), PHQ; Mohd Arshad, (JKPS: 1999), SSP, Railway, Jammu as Commandant, IRP-12th Battalion; Mohd Arif Reshu, (JKPS: 1999), Principal, CTC, Lethpora as SSP, Railways, Jammu; Javid Hassan Bhat, (JKPS: 1999), Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Kashmir as SO to IGP Kashmir; Bashir Ahmed Sofi, (JKPS:2000), Commandant, SDRF- 1st Battalion, shall hold the charge of the post of Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, (JKPS:1999), SSP, Security, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP-4lh Battalion (Security); Mohd Sharief Chouhan, (JKPS:1999), Commandant, IRP 12th Battalion as SO to ADGP, Security, J&K; Yougal Kumar, (JKPS:2001), SP, Rajouri as Commandant, IRP-6th Battalion; Monika Sagar, (JKPS:2001), Deputy Commandant, IRP-19th Battalion as Deputy Commandant, IRP- 18th Battalion (Camp Commander, Delhi); Manzoor Ahmed Mir, (JKPS:2001), awaiting orders of posting, as SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir; Amarjit Singh, (JKPS:2001), SP, Enforcement, Srinagar as SO to IGP, Crime, J&K; Mohd Yousuf, (JKPS:2001), Additional SP, Baramulla as Additional SP, Kulgam; Rakesh Kumar, (JKPS:2001), Deputy Commandant, IRP-12th Battalion as SO to IGP, Traffic, J&K; Sunil Raj, (JKPS:2001), SO to ADGP, Security, J&K as Commandant, JKAP-7th Battalion; Sukhdev Raj, (JKPS:200I), Commandant, IRP- 14th Battalion as Commandant, JKAP-3rd Battalion (Security); Amit Bhasin, (JKPS:2001), SP, Security, Jammu as Additional SP, Traffic City, Jammu; Sanjay Singh Rana, (JKPS:2001), Deputy Commandant, IRP-5th Battalion as Commandant, JKAP-12th Battalion; Sanjay Sharma, (JKPS:2002), Deputy Commandant, IRP-12th Battalion as Deputy Commandant, JKAP-8th Battalion; Nasir Ahmed, (JKPS:2002), Additional SP, Kishtwar as Additional SP, Security, Jammu; Prab Dayal Sharma, (JKPS: 2002) Additional SP, Traffic City, Jammu as Additional SP, CID, (SB), Jammu; Al-Tahir Geelani, (JKPS:2002), SP, Traffic City, Srinagar as SP, (North), Srinagar; Muzaffar Ahmed Shah, (JKPS:2004), SP, Traffic Rural, Kashmir as Deputy Commandant, IRP-11th Battalion; Sajjad Ahmed Shah, (JKPS:2004), Additional SP, (North), Srinagar as SP, (South), Srinagar; Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, (JKPS:2004), Additional SP, Poonch as SP, (Hqrs), Jammu; Mushim Ahmed, (JKPS: 2004), SP, (West), Srinagar as SP, SSG; Shahzad Ahmed Salaria, (JKPS:2004), SP, SSG as SP, (West), Srinagar; Aijaz Ahmed Zargar, (JKPS:2004), Additional SP, Kulgam as Additional SP, Kishtwar; Farooq Qesar Malik, (JKPS:2004), SP, (Hqrs), Jammu as Additional SP, Poonch; Surjeet Kumar Bhagat, (JKPS:2004), Additional SP, CID, (SB), Jammu as Additional SP, Reasi; Dawood Ayoub, (JKPS:2004), SP, (East), Srinagar as SP, Enforcement, Srinagar; Aftab Ahmed Sheikh, (JKPS:2004), SO to IGP, Crime, J&K as Deputy Commandant, JKAP-6th Battalion; Masroor Ahmed Mir, (JKPS:2004), Additional SP, Security, Kashmir as Deputy Commandant, IRP-10th Battalion; and Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, (JKPS:2004), Deputy Commandant, JKAP-9th Battalion has been transferred and posted as Additional SP, Baramulla.