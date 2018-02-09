Major reshuffle in Police; 12 IPS officers transferred

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Dilbag DG Prisons; Pani IGP Kashmir; Munir ADGP Home Guards; Basant IGP Traffic

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday transferred 12 IPS officers. As per the order, S.K Mishra, IPS (JK: 1985), Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, J&K Police Housing Corporation; Dilbag Singh, IPS (JK: 1987) Commandant General, Home Guards/CD/SDRF, J&K as Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K; Muneer Ahmad Khan, IPS (JK: 1994), ADGP, holding the charge of the post of IGP Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as ADGP Home Guards and Security; Danesh Rana, IPS (JK: 1996), Managing Director, J&K Police Housing Corporation has been transferred and posted as IGP Armed, Jammu, vice Shafkat Ali Watali, IPS (JK: 1996), who has been posted as IGP Armed, Kashmir, vice Ahfadul Mujtaba, who shall report to PHQ, till February 28, 2018.

Jagjit Kumar, IPS (JK: 1996), IGP Traffic, J&K, has been transferred and posted as IGP Tech, relieving Ashkoor Ahmad Wani, IGP CIV, PHQ of the additional charge of the post; Ahfadul Mujtaba, IPS (JK: 1998), IGP Armed, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as IGP Crime, J&K. He shall, however, assume the charge of the post upon retirement on superannuation of Alok Puri, on February 28, 2018.

S.P Pani, IPS (JK: 2000), upon his promotion as IGP, is posted as IGP Kashmir; Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (JK: 2000), upon his promotion as IGP, has been posted as IGP Traffic, J&K, vice Jagjit Kumar; Vidhi Kumar, IPS (JK: 2003), DIG, NKR, Baramulla has been transferred and posted as DIG, CKR, Srinagar. He shall, however, assume the charge of the post upon retirement on superannuation of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, on February 28, 2018.

Amit Kumar, IPS (JK:2006), SSP CID (S8) Jammu has been transferred and posted as IIC DIG, SKR, Anantnag, in his own pay and grade, upon the promotion of the present incumbent and Sunil Gupta, IPS (JK:2007), SSP CID (Cl) Kashmir has been transferred and posted as IIC DIG, NKR, Baramulla, in his own pay and grade, vice Vidhi Kumar Birdi, who shall report to IGP Kashmir, till February 28, 2018.