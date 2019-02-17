Major martyred along LoC, a month ahead of scheduled marriage

Share Share 0 Share

Soldier injured in Pak firing

Martyr Major Chitresh Singh Bisht

State Times News

JAMMU: Ahead of getting married in the first week of March 2019 an Indian army Major, hailing from Dehradun, attained martyrdom in an IED blast along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Saturday.

According to official sources, the army officer, hailing from Corps of Engineer, was reportedly defusing second Improvised Explosive Device (IED) when it was triggered leading to fatal injuries.

Defence PRO in Jammu, Lt-Col Devendra Anand said, “During sanitisation of track in Nowshera sector, mines were detected on the track at around 3.00 PM on Saturday”.

He said, “Major Chitresh Singh Bisht leading the Bomb Disposal Team defused one of the mines successfully. While neutralising another mine, the device got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and attained martyrdom”.

Maj Chitresh Singh Bisht, aged 31 years, belonged to Dehradun, Uttarakhand and is survived by his parents, Defence PRO said.

Meanwhile, one hour later Pakistan army initiated ‘unprovoked’ ceasefire violation along LoC by firing of small arms in Nowshera. Defence PRO said, “Indian army retaliated strongly and effectively”.

Meanwhile, a soldier was injured after Pakistani troops fired from small arms on forward posts along the Line of Control , officials said.

The unprovoked firing from across the border started in the Nowshera sector around 1600 hours, prompting strong retaliation by Indian troops, they said.

The exchange of fire between the two sides is continuing when last reports were received, the officials said.

They said a soldier was injured when he was hit by a bullet in the Kalal area of the sector. He was immediately shifted to a hospital.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, the officials said.