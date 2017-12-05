Major forest fire in Reasi

STATE TIMES NEWS
Jammu: A major fire has broken out in the forest belt of Reasi district, resulting in destruction of trees and other forest materials. The fire broke out in the Maadi forest belt yesterday and spread to several acres of land by the evening, officials said. Police and forest department officials had rushed to the spot and an operation to douse the flames in the high-altitude forest area was, they added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajput community seeks ban on movie Padmavati, protests
Good to romance Katrina in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’: Salman Khan
Madhuri excited to team up with Anil Kapoor after 17 years
Jugal, Sat inaugurate ‘Count Fitness Premium Gym’
Natrang presents Munshi Premchand’s play Balak
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper