Major fire breaks out at godowns in industrial area

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at two godowns in an industrial area in suburban Goregaon on Saturday morning, a senior official said.

Two firemen were injured during the fire-fighting operation, he said.

“The fire broke out at Plot no 7 in Udyog Nagar Industrial Estate in Goregaon West at 6.57 am. It was confined to two godowns of chemical and pharmaceutical products, located on the second floor of the ground plus two-storey building,” Mumbai fire brigade chief, P S Rahangdale, said.

The fire brigade team reached the spot at 7.25 am and immediately launched the fire-fighting operation, he said.

“Eight fire fighting engines were engaged in the task of dousing the flames,” he said.

Two firemen complained of suffocation during the operation and were taken to a hospital, he said.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained after an inquiry, Rahangdale added. (PTI)