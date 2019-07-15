Major fire at footwear factory in Delhi’s Keshav Puram

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out Monday morning at a footwear factory in northwest Delhi’s Keshav Puram area, officials said.
According to the fire department, information about the blaze was received around 8 am, following which 22 fire engines were rushed to the spot.
No casualty has been reported so far and the firemen are trying to douse the blaze, the officials said. (PTI)
