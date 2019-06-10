Major among five injured; wife killed in mishap

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

KATRA: An army Major among five were injured while his wife was killed in a road mishap at Katra on Sunday.

As per the details, a Polo Car (HP33D-4224) hit the rear side of the truck (JK02AJ-4519) at Maghal Katra resulting into death of a woman and injuries to five other occupants of car.

The deceased has been identified as Pooja (30), wife of Major Kartik, resident of Mandi Himachal Parsesh while injured are Major Kartik (32), his sons Kayaan (3) and Kiyush(2 yrs); Ravinder Singh, son of Sohan Singh (32), resident of Kuarti Himachal Pradesh and PSO to Major Shreeshine resident of Hyderabad and all at present residents of Thathi, Akhnoor.

The body of the deceased was shifted to mortuary of CHC Katra.