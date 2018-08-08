Major, 3 soldiers martyred in counter infiltration bid, 2 terrorists killed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A Major and three soldiers were martyred during an operation in which they foiled an infiltration bid in Gurez area of North Kashmir, gunning down two of the eight infiltrators, officials said.

Four infiltrators managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, while two others were believed to have been injured and hiding in the dense forest around the region, they said.

The officials said that there was an intelligence input about an infiltration bid by eight terrorists in Bagtore area of Gurez.

An Army team led by Major Kaustubh Prakash Kumar Rane laid a siege of the area during the night, but were fired by the terrorists who had positioned themselves comfortably in the cover of darkness, they said.

In the encounter, 29-year-old Major Rane and three other soldiers were martyred in the terrorist firing. Two of the infiltrating terrorists were gunned down in the encounter which took place near Govind Nallah of Gurez, which falls in the Bandipore district of North Kashmir, they said.

Besides Major Rane, who hails from Thane district of Maharashtra, others who fell in the line of duty were 26-year-old Riflemen Mandeep Singh Rawat, hailing from Kotdwar in Uttarakhand, Hameer Singh hailing from Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand who would have turned 28 on this Independence Day, and 25-year-old gunner Vikram Jeet Singh from Tepla village of Ambala district in Haryana.

The operation was continuing, they said.

Meanwhile, Loke Sabha was told this morning that sixty-nine terrorists have infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border till June this year.

There were 133 attempts of infiltration by terrorists from across the border and there were 69 net infiltrations, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in written reply to a question.

Ahir said till June this year, 14 terrorists were killed while 50 others were returned from border.

A total of 123 terrorists could enter Jammu and Kashmir following 406 infiltration attempts from across the border in 2017.

“As per reports, some locals have been found supporting terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Appropriate action under law is taken against such persons. Security forces have been tackling terrorism successfully and as a result 694 terrorists have been neutralized and 368 terrorists or suspects have also been apprehended since 2014 to July, 2018,” he said.

The minister said there were 308 incidents of violence in Jammu and Kashmir till July this year in which 113 terrorists were killed in 90 encounters. Altogether 49 security personnel were also killed this year so far.

In 2017, till July, there were 191 incidents of violence in which 112 terrorists were killed in 69 encounters. As many as 39 security personnel were also killed.

Ahir also said there were 73 incidents of violence during the period of suspension of operation in the month of Ramzan in comparison to 34 such incidents during the previous month. A total of 23 terrorists, eight security personnel and three civilians were killed during the Ramzan ceasefire, while 14 terrorists, five security personnel and eight civilians were killed in the previous month.

Replying to another question, the minister said the government was aware about the use of social media by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and the law enforcement agencies monitor the web and social media and take appropriate action as per the law.