Maj Gen Airy visits NCC Training Camp Nagrota

JAMMU: Major General N.K Airy, Additional Director General, NCC Directorate (J&K), visited NCC Training Camp at Nagrota. He was briefed by Col Sukhbir Singh Assla, Camp Commandant about the ongoing training activities in the camp.

The ADG witnessed ongoing training activities such as obstacle course training, tent pitching, field craft, battle craft & firing competition of cadets.

The ADG was highly impressed seeing the enthusiastic participation of cadets and addressed them with emphasis on discipline, creative thinking and participation in social service and community developmental activities. ADG also interacted with cadets undergoing SSB Coaching Capsule training at Nagrota Camp.