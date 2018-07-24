Maisie Williams gets ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo

Share Share 0 Share 0

New York: Maisie Williams is getting a “Game of Thrones”-inspired tattoo as a tribute to her character in the popular fantasy epic series.

The 21-year-old actor, who essays the role of Arya Stark in the HBO series, took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she will get “No One” inked on her body, a phrase associated with the training she received under the aegis of Jaqen H’ghar.

She posted a picture of the stencil of her design, alongside the needle that would do the job.

Williams captioned the image: “Guess who is getting ‘No One’ tattoo”.

The actor got inked at tattoo parlour Bang Bang NYC, a favourite haunt for celebrities such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus.

This is not the first “GOT”-themed tattoo Williams has.

In 2016, she and her on-screen sister, off-screen best friend, Sophie Turner got matching “07.08.09” inks on their forearms, in honour of the date they both found out they had been cast in the show.

In May, Emilia Clarke revealed plans to get a “dragon” tattoo as a tribute to her stint as Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, in the show.

Both Williams and Clarke have officially bid adieu to “GOT”, on which they have featured since its premiere in 2011.

The eighth and final season of the series airs next year. (PTI)